Inequality in education is increasing rather than decreasing

The latest National Education Policy recommended extending the duration of primary education from Class-V to Class-VIII. However, this pivotal recommendation of the policy has yet to be implemented.

Primary education is compulsory and free of cost. The rationale behind extending primary education up to Class-VIII was that students fail to fully master basic education by Class-V. Extending it to Class-VIII would have completed a crucial stage of learning while smoothing the path for their subsequent academic journeys.

A vast number of primary-level students attend private institutions. Although free education is available in government primary schools, many students must rely on coaching centres and private tutors to bridge learning gaps. As a result, the concept of free education faces stumbling blocks in reality.

After independence, the country’s first Education Commission was formed in 1972, headed by the renowned educationist and scientist Qudrat-i-Khuda. Since then, eight education commissions or committees have been constituted under various governments.

It remains unclear whether the incumbent BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) government will formulate a new education policy or take another approach, although it has already announced extensive curriculum revisions set for 2028. Ahead of this, several amendments will be made to the 2027 textbooks, along with the introduction of four new books for Class-IV and Class-VI.