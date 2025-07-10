SSC results: No students pass at 134 schools across country

This year, 134 educational institutions across the country saw zero pass rates in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations. The number marks a sharp rise from last year, when 51 institutions had no students pass.

The results of SSC exams under nine general education boards, as well as the Dakhil exams under the Madrasa Education Board and SSC Vocational exams under the Technical Education Board, were published on Thursday.