SSC results: No students pass at 134 schools across country
This year, 134 educational institutions across the country saw zero pass rates in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations. The number marks a sharp rise from last year, when 51 institutions had no students pass.
The results of SSC exams under nine general education boards, as well as the Dakhil exams under the Madrasa Education Board and SSC Vocational exams under the Technical Education Board, were published on Thursday.
Unlike previous years, no formal event was held for announcing the results. Each board published its results separately.
On behalf of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee, its chairman and head of the Dhaka Education Board, Professor Khondokar Ehsanul Kabir, briefed reporters at 2:00 pm and shared details of results.
This year, students from 30,088 institutions participated in the SSC and equivalent examinations. The overall results are the poorest in recent years. The combined pass rate dropped to 68.45 per cent, a sharp decline from 83.04 per cent last year.
Additionally, 139,032 students achieved the highest grade of GPA-5 this year, significantly lower than 182,129 last year.