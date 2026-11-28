The Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council (BMDC) has published the admission policy for MBBS and BDS courses for the 2026-27 academic session.

According to the policy titled ‘Admission Policy for MBBS/BDS Courses in Medical and Dental Colleges, 2026-2027’, the admission test for MBBS and BDS courses will be held on 18 December under a common question paper.

To be eligible to apply for the admission test, candidates must have a minimum combined GPA of 8.5 in their Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or equivalent examinations.