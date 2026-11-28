2026-27 session
Medical admission test to be held on 18 Dec; MBBS-BDS admission policy published
The Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council (BMDC) has published the admission policy for MBBS and BDS courses for the 2026-27 academic session.
According to the policy titled ‘Admission Policy for MBBS/BDS Courses in Medical and Dental Colleges, 2026-2027’, the admission test for MBBS and BDS courses will be held on 18 December under a common question paper.
To be eligible to apply for the admission test, candidates must have a minimum combined GPA of 8.5 in their Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or equivalent examinations.
For candidates from ethnic minority communities in disadvantaged areas and non-ethnic minority candidates from hilly districts, the minimum combined GPA requirement in the SSC and HSC or equivalent examinations is 8.0, with a minimum grade point of 3.0 in Biology.
Separate question papers in English will also be available for candidates who have completed their education through English-medium institutions and wish to sit for the admission test in English.
The written admission test will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions carrying 100 marks, based on the HSC or equivalent syllabus. The subject-wise distribution of marks is as follows:
Physics 15, Chemistry 25, Biology 30, English 15, and General Knowledge, Aptitude for the Medical Profession and Assessment of Human Qualities 15.
The candidates will be given one hour and 15 minutes to answer all 100 questions.
A deduction of 0.25 marks will be made for each incorrect answer. Candidates securing less than 40 marks in the written examination will be considered unsuccessful.
The admission application process must be completed online, and each candidate will be allowed to apply only once. After filling out the online application form and paying the prescribed fee, candidates will be allowed to change their order of preference, if necessary, a maximum of two times.
The Directorate General of Health Education (DGHE) will evaluate and equate the academic transcripts of candidates who have completed O-Level, A-Level or equivalent qualifications under foreign education systems.
The final admission score will be calculated by adding the marks obtained in the 100-mark admission test to eight times the GPA obtained in the SSC or equivalent examination and 12 times the GPA obtained in the HSC or equivalent examination.
However, candidates who passed the HSC or equivalent examination in 2025 will have three marks deducted from their total scores. A deduction of five marks will also apply to candidates who were admitted to government medical or dental colleges in the previous academic session.