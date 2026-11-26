Applications for admission to the first-year undergraduate (honours) and BBA programmes at Jagannath University (JnU) for the 2026–27 academic session have opened. Online applications began at noon on Wednesday (25 November) and will remain open until 11:59 pm on 10 December.

Admission will be conducted through five units: Unit A (under the Faculty of Science and the Faculty of Life and Earth Sciences), Unit B (under the Faculties of Arts and Law), Unit C (under the Faculty of Business Studies), Unit D (under the Faculty of Social Sciences) and Unit E (under the Faculty of Fine Arts).