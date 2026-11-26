Application for admission begins at JnU, check the unit-wise GPA requirements
Applications for admission to the first-year undergraduate (honours) and BBA programmes at Jagannath University (JnU) for the 2026–27 academic session have opened. Online applications began at noon on Wednesday (25 November) and will remain open until 11:59 pm on 10 December.
Admission will be conducted through five units: Unit A (under the Faculty of Science and the Faculty of Life and Earth Sciences), Unit B (under the Faculties of Arts and Law), Unit C (under the Faculty of Business Studies), Unit D (under the Faculty of Social Sciences) and Unit E (under the Faculty of Fine Arts).
According to the admission circular, applicants must have passed the SSC or equivalent examination in 2023 or 2024 and the HSC or equivalent examination in 2026. Minimum eligibility requirements and application fees vary by unit.
- Unit A (Science and Life and Earth Sciences): Applicants must have a combined GPA of at least 7.00 in SSC and HSC, with a GPA of at least 3.00 in either examination. The application fee is Tk 1,200.
- Unit B (Arts and Law): Applicants must have a combined GPA of at least 6.00, with a GPA of at least 2.75 in either examination. The application fee is Tk 1,200.
- Unit C (Business Studies): Applicants must have a combined GPA of at least 6.50, with a GPA of at least 3.00 in either examination. The application fee is Tk 1,200.
- Unit D (Social Sciences): Applicants must have a combined GPA of at least 6.00, with a GPA of at least 2.75 in either examination. The application fee is Tk 1,200.
- Unit E (Fine Arts): Applicants must have a combined GPA of at least 5.50, with a GPA of at least 2.50 in either examination. The application fee is Tk 1,500.
The circular also states that students who failed in up to two subjects in the HSC or equivalent examination may apply under the specified conditions. However, their applications will be cancelled if they subsequently fail to meet the eligibility requirements of the respective unit.
Admission tests for the five units will be held in January next year. Each test will run from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. According to the schedule, Unit A will be held on 1 January, Unit E on 8 January, Unit B on 15 January, Unit C on 22 January and Unit D on 23 January.
Further details on admission and the application process are available on the university's admission website: admission.jnu.ac.bd.