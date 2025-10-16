HSC, equivalents exams: How to check results in mobile phone
The results of the 2025 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations have been published.
The overall pass rate this year stands at 58.83 per cent, while 69,097 students have achieved the highest grade point average, GPA-5.
The results were officially released at 10:00 am on Thursday by the country’s 11 education boards simultaneously.
Alongside the education board websites and directly from educational institutions, students may also collect their results through SMS.
The results can be obtained by sending an SMS to 16222.
Students have to type: HSC [Board Name – first three letters] [Roll Number] [Year].
For example: HSC Dha 123456 2024 and send to 16222.