Dhaka University admission test: Application process starts today
Applications for undergraduate admission at the University of Dhaka for the 2025–26 academic year began today, Wednesday. Students can start applying online from 12:00 pm, and the process will continue until 11:59 pm on 16 November (Sunday). The application fee is Tk 1,050.
According to the admission notice for the 2025–26 academic session at the University of Dhaka, students who passed their Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or equivalent examinations between 2020 and 2023, and the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or equivalent examination in 2025, will be eligible to apply for undergraduate admission to different faculties of the university, subject to fulfilling specific requirements.
As the minimum eligibility, for the Science Faculty, the combined GPA of SSC or equivalent and HSC or equivalent (including the fourth subject) must be at least eight, with a minimum GPA of three point five in each examination.
For the Arts, Law, and Social Science Faculties, the combined GPA must be at least 7.5, with a minimum GPA of 3 in each exam. For the Business Studies Faculty, the combined GPA must also be at least 7.5, with a minimum GPA of 3 in each exam. For the Fine Arts Faculty, the combined GPA must be at least 6.5, with a minimum GPA of 3 in each examination.
Admission test schedule
According to the schedule, the admission test for the Arts, Law and Social Science Faculty will be held on Saturday, 13 December. The Science Faculty test will be on Saturday, 20 December.
The Business Studies Faculty test will take place on Saturday, 6 December. The Fine Arts Faculty test, covering general knowledge and drawing, will be held on Saturday, 29 November. All faculty tests will be conducted from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm.
The IBA admission test will be held on Friday, 28 November 2025, from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon.
Application fee
The application fee is Tk 1,050. Students can pay the fee at any branch of the four state-owned commercial banks—Sonali, Janata, Agrani, or Rupali—or online using a debit or credit card, or through mobile financial services.
Examination centres
Except for the Faculty of Fine Arts and IBA faculties, the admission tests for the other three faculties will be held in Dhaka and seven other divisional cities.
The divisional centres are Rajshahi University, Chittagong University, Barishal University, Khulna University, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, Bangladesh Agricultural University, Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University in Trishal, Mymensingh and Begum Rokeya University.
Marks and duration
In a previous meeting, it was decided that the admission tests for all faculties except the Faculty of Fine Arts will consist of 60 marks of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and 40 marks of written questions.
The Faculty of Fine Arts test will have 40 marks of MCQs and 60 marks for drawing. For the Fine Arts faculty, 30 minutes are allocated for the MCQ section and 60 minutes for the written drawing test.
For the other faculties, 45 minutes are allocated for the MCQ section and 45 minutes for the written test. Students will be assessed on a total of 100 and 20 marks, of which one hundred marks come from the admission test and 20 marks from the results of the secondary/equivalent and higher secondary/equivalent examinations.