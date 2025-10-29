Dhaka University admission test: Application process starts today

Applications for undergraduate admission at the University of Dhaka for the 2025–26 academic year began today, Wednesday. Students can start applying online from 12:00 pm, and the process will continue until 11:59 pm on 16 November (Sunday). The application fee is Tk 1,050.

According to the admission notice for the 2025–26 academic session at the University of Dhaka, students who passed their Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or equivalent examinations between 2020 and 2023, and the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or equivalent examination in 2025, will be eligible to apply for undergraduate admission to different faculties of the university, subject to fulfilling specific requirements.

As the minimum eligibility, for the Science Faculty, the combined GPA of SSC or equivalent and HSC or equivalent (including the fourth subject) must be at least eight, with a minimum GPA of three point five in each examination.

For the Arts, Law, and Social Science Faculties, the combined GPA must be at least 7.5, with a minimum GPA of 3 in each exam. For the Business Studies Faculty, the combined GPA must also be at least 7.5, with a minimum GPA of 3 in each exam. For the Fine Arts Faculty, the combined GPA must be at least 6.5, with a minimum GPA of 3 in each examination.