SSC results: 11,843 students got GPA 5

A total of 140388 students appeared in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations under the Chittagong Board.

Of them, 61,663 students are male while 56,828 students are female, according to education boards website.

Among them, a total of 1,01,181 students have passed. Of them, 44353 students are male while 56,828 students are female. These students secured minimum GP 1.0 in every compulsory and elective subject. Percentage of pass under the Chittagong Board is 72.07.

A total of l 1,843 students got GPA 5.0. Of them, 5490 students are male while 6,353 students are female.