Primary scholarship results soon: DPE

The results of the postponed 2025 Primary Scholarship examinations (held in 2026) are in the final stages of preparation. Following the drafting of results for approximately 650,000 students, the authorities are now conducting a thorough verification process.

Regarding the preparations, Shahina Ferdousi, director general of the Directorate of Primary Education (DPE), told Prothom Alo on Thursday, "The work on publishing the results is nearly complete. We are currently re-verifying the data to ensure there are no clerical errors. While I cannot provide a specific date just yet, the results will be released very soon."