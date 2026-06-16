Primary scholarship results soon: DPE
The results of the postponed 2025 Primary Scholarship examinations (held in 2026) are in the final stages of preparation. Following the drafting of results for approximately 650,000 students, the authorities are now conducting a thorough verification process.
Regarding the preparations, Shahina Ferdousi, director general of the Directorate of Primary Education (DPE), told Prothom Alo on Thursday, "The work on publishing the results is nearly complete. We are currently re-verifying the data to ensure there are no clerical errors. While I cannot provide a specific date just yet, the results will be released very soon."
How to check results
According to DPE sources, the results will be formally announced once finalised. Parents and students will be able to access the results conveniently through the internet and mobile SMS. The easiest and official online platform for viewing the results is the IPEMIS portal.
The scholarship examinations were held nationwide earlier this year.
In most districts, the exams took place from 15 to 18 April, 2026. For the three hill districts—Rangamati, Khagrachhari and Bandarban—the exams were conducted under a special schedule from 17 to 20 April.
82,500 students to receive scholarships
A total of 650,000 students participated in this year's primary scholarship examination nationwide. From this pool, 82,500 students will be selected for scholarships based on merit. However, the merit lists and quotas have been divided between government and private (kindergarten) schools.
Students from government primary schools will receive 80 per cent of the total scholarships, amounting to 66,000 slots. The remaining 20 per cent or 16,500 scholarships will be awarded to students from private schools or kindergartens.
Notably, the merit list will maintain a strict gender balance, with 50 per cent of the slots reserved for male students and 50 per cent for female students.
Talentpool and General Grade benefits
The scholarships are divided into two categories, ‘Talentpool’ and ‘General Grade.’ For talentpool, 33,000 students will receive a monthly stipend of Tk 300 to 350, along with a one-time annual grant of Tk 225, whereas for general Grade, 49,500 students will receive a monthly stipend of Tk 225 to 250, plus the one-time annual grant of Tk 225.
Selected students will enjoy these financial benefits for the next three years, from grade six through grade eight. Furthermore, DPE sources revealed that a government proposal to increase the scholarship amount by two to four times is currently under consideration.