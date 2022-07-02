Capacity of top 50 is equal

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Aseer Anjum said his dream is to study in BUET and he will get his admission there.
The results of BUET admission test of 2021-22 academic session was published on Thursday night. Earlier, the admission test was held on 18 June. A total of 2,127 admission seekers were selected primarily. After scrutiny and verification, 1279 aspirants would get the opportunity for admission.
There are two engineers at Aseer Anjum's family. He said his father is a retired engineer at Power Development Board. He was a diploma engineer. His elder brother is a lecturer at Electrical and Electronic Engineer (EEE) department of BUET. His is currently doing PhD at Stanford University in US.
Aseer Anjum has completed his SSC from Govt. Laboratory High School in the capital. He passed his HSC examination from Notre Dame College. His elder brother also completed his HSC from Notre Dame College. He had stood 17th in the admission test of BUET.
Aseer said, "My brother studied in EEE so I also want to study in EEE. My brother is my inspiration in academics."
About his preparation, he said he mainly focused on text books. He also said he would try to gain a clear understanding on everything. He would practice mathematical problems more. He also attended coaching classes.
Aseer said those who stood first and second in the admission test gte more attention. "But I think those who are among the top 50 are equally capable."