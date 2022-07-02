Capacity of top 50 is equal

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Aseer Anjum said his dream is to study in BUET and he will get his admission there.

The results of BUET admission test of 2021-22 academic session was published on Thursday night. Earlier, the admission test was held on 18 June. A total of 2,127 admission seekers were selected primarily. After scrutiny and verification, 1279 aspirants would get the opportunity for admission.

There are two engineers at Aseer Anjum's family. He said his father is a retired engineer at Power Development Board. He was a diploma engineer. His elder brother is a lecturer at Electrical and Electronic Engineer (EEE) department of BUET. His is currently doing PhD at Stanford University in US.