DBBL offers 2-year monthly scholarships for SSC, equivalent pass students
Dutch-Bangla Bank has long been providing scholarships to meritorious and financially disadvantaged students studying at the higher secondary, undergraduate and postgraduate levels at various educational institutions across the country.
As part of this initiative, the bank will offer scholarships to students who passed the 2026 SSC and equivalent examinations. The scholarships will support students pursuing higher secondary education. Applications can be submitted until 4 September, 2026.
Eligibility for the scholarship
To be eligible, students who passed the SSC and equivalent examinations from schools or educational institutions in city corporation areas must have a GPA of 5, excluding the fourth subject.
Students from schools or educational institutions in district towns must also have a GPA of 5. For students from educational institutions in rural and underdeveloped areas, the minimum GPA requirement is 4.83.
Dutch-Bangla Bank has also set some specific conditions for the scholarship. Students receiving scholarships from any source other than government scholarships will not be eligible.
In addition, 90 per cent of the total scholarships will be reserved for students who passed from educational institutions located in rural and underdeveloped areas.
The bank has said that 50 per cent of the total scholarships will be awarded to female students.
Scholarship amount
The scholarship will provide financial assistance for two years at the higher secondary level. Students will receive Tk 2,500 per month. In addition, they will receive an annual allowance of Tk 2,500 for educational materials and Tk 1,000 for clothing.
Eligible and interested students must apply online. Applications can be submitted through the designate Dutch-Bangla Bank website.
Applicants must upload scanned copies of a passport-size colour photograph of themselves, passport-size colour photographs of their father and mother, and the marksheet and testimonial/certificate of the SSC or equivalent examination.
Important application dates
· Application deadline: 4 September, 2026
· Publication of the preliminary shortlist: 22 September, 2026
· Document verification: 23 September to 13 October, 2026
Initially shortlisted students must appear at any branch or mobile banking office of Dutch-Bangla Bank for verification of their documents, carrying a printed copy of the Primary Selection Letter downloaded from the bank’s website along with all required documents.
The final results will be announced through the designated Dutch-Bangla Bank website. Applications submitted in person, by post or by courier will not be accepted.