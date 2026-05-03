Admission fair: Finding the best English-medium schools

Held under the slogan “Right Decisions, A Better Future,” the fair began online on 26 April and will continue until 5 May 2026. Saturday’s in-person event provided parents an opportunity to seek guidance directly from representatives of participating institutions.

Businessman Kamrul Islam attended the event from Dhanmondi with his two children. His son, Kaifarul Islam, is moving from Grade Four to Five, and he came in search of one of Dhaka’s top schools.

“This is the first event of its kind in Bangladesh,” he said. “I came to know about it through Prothom Alo’s Facebook page. Having so many options under one roof has made the process of selecting the right school much easier for parents like us.”

Organisers said that visitors were able to learn not only about top schools in Bangladesh but also about institutions abroad. In particular, students planning to move from O Level to A Level had the opportunity to explore schools in countries such as New Zealand and Canada.