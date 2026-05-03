Admission fair: Finding the best English-medium schools
For the first time in Dhaka, a wide range of options were brought together under one roof at the English Medium School Admission Fair 2026, offering parents and visitors direct access to information and guidance on admissions—from playgroup and primary levels to O and A Levels.
The fair was held at the Gulshan Shooting Club in the capital on Saturday. It was jointly organised by the British Council and prothomalo.com. The event ran from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm and was open to all.
Held under the slogan “Right Decisions, A Better Future,” the fair began online on 26 April and will continue until 5 May 2026. Saturday’s in-person event provided parents an opportunity to seek guidance directly from representatives of participating institutions.
Businessman Kamrul Islam attended the event from Dhanmondi with his two children. His son, Kaifarul Islam, is moving from Grade Four to Five, and he came in search of one of Dhaka’s top schools.
“This is the first event of its kind in Bangladesh,” he said. “I came to know about it through Prothom Alo’s Facebook page. Having so many options under one roof has made the process of selecting the right school much easier for parents like us.”
Organisers said that visitors were able to learn not only about top schools in Bangladesh but also about institutions abroad. In particular, students planning to move from O Level to A Level had the opportunity to explore schools in countries such as New Zealand and Canada.
A special Q&A session was held in the afternoon, where organisers and experts responded to queries from parents and visitors. The session was moderated by presenter Smita Chowdhury.
Experts noted that in the age of artificial intelligence, skill-based education is more valuable than rote learning. English-medium schools in Bangladesh are therefore placing greater emphasis on developing debate, sports, and leadership skills alongside academic results.
Speaking at the session, Syed Fahim Faisal, Account Manager (Schools), Business Development at the British Council, said that students in English-medium schools tend to study with clear goals and are highly aware of their career paths.
He added that the British Council and partner organisations provide full support in this journey.
Professional corporate trainer Golam Samdani Don said that a common trait among successful individuals is their active involvement in co-curricular activities during their academic life. “Academic results alone are not the key to success; rather, perseverance and problem-solving skills truly define success,” he said.
Nazmul Hasan Raju, founder and CEO of CHS Education Limited, emphasised the international standard of English-medium education in Bangladesh.
He noted that curricula have become increasingly modern and globally aligned, with students now learning not only academic subjects but also life skills and financial management.
The day-long event was powered by CHS Education Limited. Prime Bank PLC was the banking partner, while Polar Ice Cream was the ice cream partner.
Participating institutions included Frobel Play School, Frobel Academy, Insight International School, Guidance International School, Daffodil International School, New Horizon Canadian International School, Witton International School, Bangladesh International Tutorial and Haileybury Bhaluka, among others.
Details about the fair can be found on the website.
In addition to admission-related information and guidance, the fair featured a gaming zone for children with various entertainment activities throughout the day. A raffle draw was held in the evening, with three winners receiving attractive prizes sponsored by Brothers Furniture.