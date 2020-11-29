China wields 'patriotic education' to tame Hong Kong's rebellious youth

The education campaign is a crucial piece in a bigger project – nailing down political control of the former British colony. In recent months, China has imposed a draconian national security law that allows for the stationing of its feared state security agents in Hong Kong, arrested leading pro-democracy figures and delayed legislative council elections.

The government is painting a picture of a "bankrupt" education system to justify drastic changes and accelerate control, said Ip Kin-yuen, a pro-democracy lawmaker who represents the education sector in the Legislative Council. The moves have engendered fear among teachers, Ip said.

In September, a Hong Kong teacher became the first to lose his teaching license after being accused of promoting the city's independence in class. Responding to the move, city leader Carrie Lam said "bad apples" needed to be removed from the education system.

Earlier this month, the Education Bureau revoked the license of a second teacher, saying in a statement that he distorted historical fact in class, including telling students that Britain "launched the Opium War to eliminate opium in China."

In the First Opium War, between 1839 and 1842, Britain took military action after China clamped down on the opium trade in the country, which was dominated by British merchants. The issue is particularly sensitive for Beijing, which views the conflict as the start of a "century of humiliation," when foreign powers colonized and exploited the country.

Ip said in a statement that the teacher had made a mistake, but that the punishment was "disproportionate." The identities of the two teachers weren't disclosed.

"Teachers play a vital role in passing on knowledge and nurturing students' character," the Education Bureau, which oversees the city's education system, said in response to questions from Reuters. "All actions are taken from a professional point of view to protect the interests of students and have nothing to do with politics."

The increased scrutiny of teachers is having an effect. Michael Wong, honorary executive secretary of the Hong Kong Association of the Heads of Secondary Schools, told Reuters that following the imposition of the national security law in June, many principals have come to fear challenges from the government, parents or the public.

Fearing retribution, two teachers told Reuters they plan to steer clear of thorny issues like the mass detention of Uighurs in Xinjiang. When it comes to sensitive topics, they said, they plan to stick closely to newly revised textbooks for liberal studies, a civics course students take in their final years of schooling.

The revision, overseen by the city's education bureaucracy, was completed ahead of the new school year. A review of two of these textbooks shows there have been multiple changes. Expunged are sections that might be considered critical of Beijing, or supportive of democracy and civil rights.

* A section on civil disobedience, which referred to the 2014 pro-democracy protests that shut down major traffic arteries in Hong Kong, was deleted in its entirety. And the "democratic camp" is now called the "non-establishment camp."

* References to the Tiananmen student protests in 1989 that challenged the legitimacy of the Communist Party have been removed.

* Gone is a cartoon that raised questions about the election of Hong Kong's leader by a select few, not universal suffrage.

* A section on the rise of a local, Hong Kong identity and Beijing's meddling in the "one-country, two-systems" governing model that affords the city a high degree of autonomy has also been deleted.

The Education Bureau said the recent review of liberal studies textbooks was voluntary for publishers.

Karen Wong, who teaches liberal studies, says she consulted with her colleagues and they decided not to stray from the revised textbooks when teaching about the rule of law, China's political system and other potentially contentious issues. Until now, many teachers have used materials of their own design.

"Now we'll use textbooks more heavily because it's more safe," Wong told Reuters. She said it was unclear "which terms or which words" could spark a complaint to the authorities from parents or students.

The review, the Education Bureau said, was initiated because of "mounting public concerns about the quality and accuracy" of liberal studies textbooks.

Education Secretary Kevin Yeung announced a series of changes to the liberal studies program on Thursday. These will include cutting the course content in half and establishing a list of approved textbooks, Yeung said at a press conference according to remarks posted on the Hong Kong government website.