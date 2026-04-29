Beyond Bangla and English: Why learning a third language matters

To understand the necessity and far-reaching impact of learning a third language, Professor Tariq Monzur of the University of Dhaka shared his insights.

He noted that language learning is no longer just a creative skill—it significantly expands career opportunities and professional prospects.

For students who have completed their studies but are not yet employed, proficiency in a third language can offer a substantial advantage. In fields such as the United Nations, international organisations, and NGOs, knowledge of an additional language is often a key requirement for employment.

Language proficiency also exists at different levels. Advancing from basic to higher levels opens up opportunities in translation, interpretation, and language training. Ultimately, language skills foster global communication and build connections between nations and people.

Professor Monzur further explained, “Learning a new language is not just about memorising grammar or vocabulary—it is about embracing a new identity. It greatly enhances a person’s empathy and adaptability. When we speak in another nation’s language, we begin to feel their emotions and values from within. This linguistic connection makes a learner more open-minded and humane. Such psychological transformation prepares individuals to adapt to complex situations and inspires them to take leadership roles on the global stage.”