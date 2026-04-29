Beyond Bangla and English: Why learning a third language matters
English has become the primary medium of international communication. Therefore, knowing only one’s mother tongue, Bangla, is no longer sufficient—proficiency in English has also become essential.
However, in today’s highly competitive global landscape, even command of these two languages is often not enough.
Experts suggest that, especially for students in English-medium education, learning a third international language such as Mandarin, French, or Spanish is increasingly important.
When bilingualism is not enough
When a student learns to speak a language beyond Bangla and English, their cognitive world begins to differ from that of others.
Long-term research by Professor Ellen Bialystok of York University in Canada shows that multilingual children tend to have more active executive function in the brain.
This helps them maintain attention, filter out irrelevant information, and make quicker decisions.
This not only enhances individual capability but also has a profound impact on intellectual development. Knowledge of multiple languages increases cognitive flexibility and enables a broader, more open-minded view of the world.
To understand the necessity and far-reaching impact of learning a third language, Professor Tariq Monzur of the University of Dhaka shared his insights.
He noted that language learning is no longer just a creative skill—it significantly expands career opportunities and professional prospects.
For students who have completed their studies but are not yet employed, proficiency in a third language can offer a substantial advantage. In fields such as the United Nations, international organisations, and NGOs, knowledge of an additional language is often a key requirement for employment.
Language proficiency also exists at different levels. Advancing from basic to higher levels opens up opportunities in translation, interpretation, and language training. Ultimately, language skills foster global communication and build connections between nations and people.
Professor Monzur further explained, “Learning a new language is not just about memorising grammar or vocabulary—it is about embracing a new identity. It greatly enhances a person’s empathy and adaptability. When we speak in another nation’s language, we begin to feel their emotions and values from within. This linguistic connection makes a learner more open-minded and humane. Such psychological transformation prepares individuals to adapt to complex situations and inspires them to take leadership roles on the global stage.”
Mother tongue vs. new languages
Many people worry that learning a third language might negatively affect proficiency in the mother tongue, Bangla. On this matter, Professor Monzur reassured that there is no such risk. In many countries, children grow up in multilingual environments and naturally acquire multiple languages.
He also pointed out that while listening and speaking in one’s mother tongue come naturally, reading and writing require conscious effort. Therefore, with regular practice, it is possible to maintain balance across all languages. To expand career opportunities, learners should invest time in developing both second and third language skills alongside their mother tongue.
Higher education and future careers
Globally, English is widely used for communication. However, in many parts of the world, English is not the primary administrative or practical language. For students aiming to pursue higher education in countries like France, Germany, or China, learning the respective national language is highly beneficial. It can also increase access to scholarships and other opportunities.
Moreover, mastering an additional international language alongside English opens doors to vast job markets across Europe and Asia. Multinational companies increasingly seek employees who are proficient in multiple languages.
The current education system and the way forward
At present, the Institute of Modern Languages at the University of Dhaka offers both basic and advanced courses in various foreign languages. However, according to Professor Tariq Monzur, to meet the challenges of the modern world, we must move beyond the limitations of traditional curricula.
Education should not focus solely on obtaining degrees; it must prepare students to compete effectively on the global stage.
Language is also a reflection of culture. By learning languages like French or Spanish, students gain direct exposure to the literature and lifestyles of those cultures.
Researchers believe that such linguistic diversity—beyond the conventional English-medium curriculum—helps build greater confidence in learners.