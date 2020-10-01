Classes for Class XI students start 4 Oct

He also said, in order for the students to continue with their education, it has been decided to take online classes from 4 October for the students in the academic year 2020-21. The letter asked all concerned to take necessary steps in this regard.

Meanwhile, a notification said education minister Dipu Moni will inaugurate the online class on 4 October at 10:00am as the chief guest. Deputy minister for education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury will be present as a special guest at the function organised at Dhaka College.

The online admission process for the Class XI started centrally on 9 August. In previous years, college classes started from 1 July, but this year coronavirus pandemic delayed the admission and start of classes.