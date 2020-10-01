Classes for Class XI students start 4 Oct

Classes for students admitted to Class XI will start online from 4 October.
The decision for online classes has been taken as schools and colleges remained closed due to outbreak of the COVID-19 in the country. The education boards have already sent letters to all the colleges asking them to take necessary steps to start online classes from 4 October.
In a letter signed by chairman of the Dhaka Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, and Bangladesh Inter-Board Coordination Sub-Committee president Prof Ziaul Haque said in-person classes are not possible due to COVID-19.
He also said, in order for the students to continue with their education, it has been decided to take online classes from 4 October for the students in the academic year 2020-21. The letter asked all concerned to take necessary steps in this regard.
Meanwhile, a notification said education minister Dipu Moni will inaugurate the online class on 4 October at 10:00am as the chief guest. Deputy minister for education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury will be present as a special guest at the function organised at Dhaka College.
The online admission process for the Class XI started centrally on 9 August. In previous years, college classes started from 1 July, but this year coronavirus pandemic delayed the admission and start of classes.
Earlier, the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) had directed the authorities concerned to start online classes in all public and private colleges to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country. As per the directive, the principals were asked to send details about the online classes to the regional education directors.
They were also asked to ensure security on the campus by closing all public and private college dormitories and stopping public access to the college campus.