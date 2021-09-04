Education

Classes one day a week initially: Deputy minister Nowfel

Staff Correspondent
Chattogram
Deputy minister for education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury Nowfel on Saturday said they are mulling over taking classes one day a week after reopening the educational institutions on 12 September.

Nowfel came up with this disclosure on Saturday noon while talking to newsmen following the inauguration of one stop emergency care (OSEC) of Chattogram Medical College and Hospital (CMCH).

He said “We hope to be able to start classes on the date announced by the education minister. Primarily, we are thinking to take classes one day a week. But it subjects to change. We may be able to bring students to the educational institutions for more days.”

Earlier, the government decided to open the educational institutions up to higher secondary level from 12 September after around 18 months, as the coronavirus cases have decreased.

All educational institutions in the country have been shut since 17 March last year. On Thursday night, the national technical committee on coronavirus gave its approval to open the educational institutions.

