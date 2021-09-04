Classes one day a week initially: Deputy minister Nowfel

He said “We hope to be able to start classes on the date announced by the education minister. Primarily, we are thinking to take classes one day a week. But it subjects to change. We may be able to bring students to the educational institutions for more days.”
Earlier, the government decided to open the educational institutions up to higher secondary level from 12 September after around 18 months, as the coronavirus cases have decreased.
All educational institutions in the country have been shut since 17 March last year. On Thursday night, the national technical committee on coronavirus gave its approval to open the educational institutions.