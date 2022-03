The directorate of secondary and higher education (DSHE) fixed the schedule and the number of classes to be held during Ramadan.

The DSHE issued an order over the matter on Thursday.

The order asked the educational institutions with one-shift to hold classes from 9:00am to 1:00pm.

However, the two-shift schools and colleges will have to conduct their morning shift between 8:00am and 11:10am while the day shift will be held from 11:00am to 2:10pm.