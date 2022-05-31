Cluster admission test for 22 universities starts 30 July

Currently, 22 universities are under the general, science and technology cluster, three are under engineering and seven are under agricultural clusters.

At the end of the meeting Jashore University of Science and Technology Vice-Chancellor Professor Md Anwar Hossain said that the admission test of ‘A’ unit will be held on 30 July, ‘B’ unit on 31 August and ‘C’ unit on 20 August.

Meanwhile, Barisal University Vice-Chancellor Sadekul Arefin said that the fee for the admission test has been increased by Tk 300 this time compared to last time.