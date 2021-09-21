Cluster admission test to begin 17 October

As per the decision, students from the science background will sit for the entry test under ‘A’ unit on 17 October while the students of commerce and humanities backgrounds will sit for the exams under ‘B’ and ‘C’ unit respectively on 24 October.
“The dates of admission tests have been fixed keeping the covid-19 situation in observation. Students will get the opportunity to attend in-person exams maintaining the health guidelines. The cluster examination will lessen students’ long-suffering,” said Kamaluddin Ahmed.
The 20 universities are -- Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, Islamic University, Khulna University, Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University, Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University, Noakhali Science and Technology University, Jagannath University, Comilla University, Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University, Jessore University of Science and Technology, Patuakhali Science and Technology University, Pabna University of Science and Technology, Begum Rokeya University, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University, University of Barishal, Rangamati Science and Technology University, Rabindra University, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University, Sheikh Hasina University and Bangamata Sheikh Fojilatunnesa Mujib Science and Technology University.