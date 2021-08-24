Cluster admission tests' primary application results due Wednesday

Convener of the technical committee for integrated admission test and vice-chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University professor Munaz Ahmed confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.
Munaz Ahmed said the decision was taken at a meeting of the technical committee on Monday night. The final application will be accepted from 1 September following the publication of the results.
The selected students would get the results, user ID and password through a message on their mobile phone at least two days before 1 September, he added.
A total of 20 public universities have decided to hold the admission tests for the 2020-2021 academic session in the cluster system for the first time.
The universities are -- Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, Islamic University, Khulna University, Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University, Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University, Noakhali Science and Technology University, Jagannath University, Comilla University, Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University, Jessore University of Science and Technology, Patuakhali Science and Technology University, Pabna University of Science and Technology, Begum Rokeya University, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University, University of Barishal, Rangamati Science and Technology University, Rabindra University, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University, Sheikh Hasina University and Bangamata Sheikh Fojilatunnesa Mujib Science and Technology University.