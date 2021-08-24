Cluster admission tests' primary application results due Wednesday

Convener of the technical committee for integrated admission test and vice-chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University professor Munaz Ahmed confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

Munaz Ahmed said the decision was taken at a meeting of the technical committee on Monday night. The final application will be accepted from 1 September following the publication of the results.

The selected students would get the results, user ID and password through a message on their mobile phone at least two days before 1 September, he added.