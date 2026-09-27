BITMUN VI to bring over 600 students together for three days of diplomacy and debate
Building on the success of its five previous conferences, Bangladesh International Tutorial (BIT) is set to host the sixth session of BITMUN from 1 to 3 October at its 17-bigha Uttara campus. This year, BITMUN VI is expected to bring together more than 600 participants, making it one of the largest school-level Model United Nations conferences in Bangladesh.
For three days, the BIT Uttara campus will transform into a platform for debate, negotiation and diplomacy, where students from different schools will take on the roles of diplomats and representatives of various countries. The conference will feature 14 committees, including the United Nations Security Council and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.
This year's BITMUN will be held under the motto "Every Move Counts", highlighting the importance of thoughtful decisions, effective communication and collaboration. Through committee sessions and diplomatic negotiations, delegates will have the opportunity to develop skills in public speaking, critical thinking, problem-solving, negotiation, teamwork and leadership.
The theme of BITMUN VI, "Ensuring Peace Through Global Governance Amidst Diverging Interests Conflicting with International Obligations," focuses on the challenges of maintaining peace and international cooperation when countries have different interests and obligations.
The conference will also continue BITMUN's tradition of providing delegates with a complete conference experience. Participants will receive meals throughout the three-day event along with other arrangements, including the conference's signature BITMUN muffler.
The event is being supported by Excellence Consultants as the Title Sponsor, with The Business Standard, Channel 24, Cablegram, The Front Page and Infogram as media partners.
Beyond the formal committee sessions, BITMUN VI will also feature a strong cultural component. The second day will carry the theme "Cha-er Adda", creating an informal space for participants to connect and enjoy the cultural side of the conference. The programme will feature performances by singer Arnob and bands Blue Jeans and Ignite.
With its growing participation and a mix of diplomacy, learning, networking and cultural activities, BITMUN VI aims to bring together students from across the country for an engaging three-day experience centred on global issues and youth leadership.