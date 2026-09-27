BITMUN VI to bring over 600 students together for three days of diplomacy and debate

Building on the success of its five previous conferences, Bangladesh International Tutorial (BIT) is set to host the sixth session of BITMUN from 1 to 3 October at its 17-bigha Uttara campus. This year, BITMUN VI is expected to bring together more than 600 participants, making it one of the largest school-level Model United Nations conferences in Bangladesh.

For three days, the BIT Uttara campus will transform into a platform for debate, negotiation and diplomacy, where students from different schools will take on the roles of diplomats and representatives of various countries. The conference will feature 14 committees, including the United Nations Security Council and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.