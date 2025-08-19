British Council, 10 Minute School launch English assessment partnership

The British Council and 10 Minute School have announced a strategic partnership in Dhaka on Tuesday to expand access to internationally recognised English language assessment for learners across Bangladesh.

Under this collaboration, 10 Minute School learners will now have the opportunity to take the Primary English Test and Secondary English Test — assessments designed and administered by the British Council to evaluate real-life English skills. The initiative aims to build students’ confidence, track progress, and align their learning with global standards.

The Primary English Test, targeting learners aged 9 to 12, covers reading, writing, listening, and speaking, while the Secondary English Test, for 13 to 17-year-olds, assesses more advanced abilities to demonstrate readiness for higher education and career opportunities.

Maxim Raimann, Exams Director of British Council Bangladesh, described the partnership as “a pivotal moment” in widening access to English language assessment. “By working with 10 Minute School, we are confident that we will reach a wider range of learners in both urban and rural communities,” he said, adding that the tests will help students develop practical language skills needed for academic and professional success.