College admission process begins

The admission process for Class XI of the session 2020–2021 began on Sunday. It will continue till 17 September, reports UNB.
Dhaka Education Board chairman Md Ziaul Haque confirmed the matter.
According to the Inter-Education Coordinating Board, applications were taken from 1.4 million students who had passed the SSC and its equivalent examinations in three stages.
This year 16,90,523 students have passed the SSC and its equivalent examinations.
According to the admission policy issued earlier, MPO registered educational institutions in municipal (upazila) areas cannot take more than Tk 1,000 including session and admission fees for class XI students, Tk 2,000 in municipal (district headquarters) areas and Tk 3,000 in the metropolitan areas other than Dhaka.
Not more than Tk 5,000 can be collected for admission in MPO registered educational institutions in Dhaka metropolitan area.
A maximum of Tk 8,000 for the English version and Tk 7,000 for the Bangla version can be charged for the development of partial MPO or non-MPO educational institutions in the Dhaka metropolitan area and for the payment of salaries and allowances to non-MPO teachers.