Retired teachers’ allowances to be paid within 2 yrs: Milon

With Dhaka Education Board Chairman Professor Syed Md Akhtaruzzaman in the chair, the meeting was attended, among others, by Dhaka-7 constituency lawmaker Hamidur Rahman as special guest.

Referring to various crises and reforms in the education sector and highlighting the plight of retired teachers, the minister said, “Those who retired since 2022 have not received a single penny of their retirement allowance so far. A teacher usually receives between Tk 2.5 million to Tk 3.5 million after retirement.”

He said “During the tenure of the previous government, nearly Tk 70 billion was embezzled from this fund. As a result, thousands of retired teachers are spending the final years of their lives amid extreme uncertainty.”

Expressing his commitment to restoring this legitimate right of teachers, Milon said: “Immediately after assuming office, I took initiatives to address this humanitarian crisis. An additional Tk 2 billion has been allocated for this sector in the budget.”

“Besides, I have secured a special bond for this sector. Distribution of these allowances among retired teachers will begin from the middle of next July,” he said, adding, “All dues of teachers will be cleared within the next two years and this backlog will be resolved.”

The minister said, “Due to a single case pending in court, we could not appoint 32,500 head teachers. In the meantime, another 17,000 teachers have retired. More than 60,000 primary schools are without head teachers.”