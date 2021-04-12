CU online admission process begins Monday

The online application process of the first year honours courses for the 2020-21 academic year of Chattogram University (CU) starts on Monday, reports BSS.
Vice chancellor (VC) of the university Shireen Akhter will inaugurate the application process in the senate room of the university on Monday morning, said Registrar (Acting) SM Monirul Hasan.
It will continue till 12noon on 30 April. Application fee can be submitted till 11.59pm on 2 May. The admission test will be held from 22 June to 1 July, he added.
Further details of the admission process will be available on the CU website www.cu.ac.bd.