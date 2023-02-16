IDP's Canada Education Roadshow 17 Feb in Dhaka

Leading universities and colleges from Canada will participate in this event and students will get a chance to meet Tier-1 universities and their representatives directly and apply on spot.
It will be a great platform for students to know about scholarships and entry requirements for these universities. There are certain scholarships up to CAD 12,000 per year.
IDP also has fast lane through which students can immediately get offer right after applying. The best part of this event is that students can even go home from the event with their offer letter in hand in principle. For both Masters and Bachelors students can get up to three years post study work permit.
To register for the event please click https://bangladesh.idp.com/edMLBo. To know more please call 09666782782.
IDP is a global leader in international education services and helping international students over 50 years. IDP is also a proud co-owner of IELTS examination.
IDP Education Bangladesh has offices in Gulshan, Dhanmondi, Chattogram and Sylhet and is open from Sunday to Thursday from 9.30am till 5.30pm.