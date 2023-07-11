Brac University proposes to change its name to 'Sir Fazle Hasan Abed University'

Authorities at the private Brac University have proposed to rename the university as ‘Sir Fazle Hasan Abed University’, which will be in short ‘Abed University’.
Sources at the Brac University and the University Grants Commission (UGC) confirmed the matter.
A proposal was sent to the education ministry to this end and the ministry forwarded it to the UGC for the latter’s opinion.
The proposal was placed in last May, according to a Brac University source.
Asked, an UGC official on condition of anonymity told Prothom Alo they have received the proposal and are yet to give opinions on it.
UGC member (private university) professor Biswajit Chanda told Prthom Alo the matter is yet to reach him.
Sir Fazle Hasan Abed was the founder of Brac University. He founded BRAC, one of the world's largest non-governmental organizations.
Brac University was established in 2001. There are currently more than 13,000 students at the university.