Curtain raised on 8th DIMFF

Before the event ended a speech was selivered by Dr. Jude William Genilo, Head of the Department of Media Studies and Journalism where he said, "The Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival is an amazing platform for featuring stories that otherwise wouldn't have seen the light of day"

Day 1 of the 8th Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival 2022 ended with the vote of thanks by DIMFF Advisor, Dr. Abdul Kabil Khan.

The last three days of the festival will take place at Star Cineplex, Shimanto Shambar. On Day 2 a masterclass on making documentaries and two screenings will be conducted from 7:00pm. On Day 3 a film will be premiered from 7:30 PM and finally on Day 4 on the closing of the festival 16 films will be screened from 7:00 PM.