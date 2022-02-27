Curtain raised on 8th DIMFF

Mohammed Sazzad Hossain, Advisor of Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival said, “Cinema can be a potential medium for the underprivileged sections of the society to tell their own stories. The purpose of the DIMFF is to encourage the production of movies on mobile phones to facilitate the storytelling process beyond the traditional norms.”
Festival Director of DIMFF 2022 Zerin Tasnim Tahsin talked about the journey, “As the first female Festival Director of the Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival, it was quite challenging to work with and organise a brand-new team, but we were able to successfully launch the festival. We hope the audience will like this four-day festival.”
Chief Guest Md. Nizamul Kabir, Director General, Bangladesh Film Archive, in his inauguration speech thanked DIMFF for working as a medium to create creativity and competitive spirit among the younger generations.
After the speeches, 8 films were screened. The hosts solicited feedback from the audience and guests on the film and some filmmakers who joined virtually. Filmmakers whose films were screened on Day 1 were Beraat GOKKUS from France, Marcelo Lagreze from Chile, Dimple Devadas from the United Kingdom, Zeke Farrow from the United States, Kamal Kachooeian from Iran, Chris Overton from the United Kingdom, Maria Lívia Goes, Mateus Castilha, Natalia Belasalma from Brazil, and Mohamed El Sammad from Egypt.
Before the event ended a speech was selivered by Dr. Jude William Genilo, Head of the Department of Media Studies and Journalism where he said, "The Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival is an amazing platform for featuring stories that otherwise wouldn't have seen the light of day"
Day 1 of the 8th Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival 2022 ended with the vote of thanks by DIMFF Advisor, Dr. Abdul Kabil Khan.
The last three days of the festival will take place at Star Cineplex, Shimanto Shambar. On Day 2 a masterclass on making documentaries and two screenings will be conducted from 7:00pm. On Day 3 a film will be premiered from 7:30 PM and finally on Day 4 on the closing of the festival 16 films will be screened from 7:00 PM.