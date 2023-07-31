Erasmus+ scholarships for academic year 2023-24

During the event, the EU Ambassador, Charles Whiteley said: "We are proud to celebrate this momentous occasion, marking the allocation of 140 prestigious Erasmus+ scholarships to Bangladesh. A flagship programme like Erasmus+, with a strong external dimension that aims to promote people-to-people exchanges, can and should be a game-changer. The new, larger programme for the period 2021-2027 has an increased budget of €26.2 billion. It enables the EU to support new initiatives and attract an even greater number of participants. This initiative reflects the EU's steadfast commitment to nurturing academic excellence, fostering cultural exchange, and empowering the youth of Bangladesh with an excellent education. We believe that these scholarships will pave the way for a brighter future and further strengthen the people-to-people ties between Europe and Bangladesh."

Bangladesh is ranking third this year in terms of number of awarded scholarships; 140 Bangladeshi students have received a scholarship to study in various European cities for completing a Masters degree in areas such as data science, engineering, climate change, gender studies, circular economy, public health, public policy and human rights. The knowledge and skills gained will be applied in Bangladesh and contribute to achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.