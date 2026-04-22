HSC routine published, exam on 2 July
The routine for this year’s (2026) Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations has been published.
The exams will begin on 2 July and end on 8 August, while practical examinations must be completed by 15 August.
The Dhaka Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board published the routine today, Wednesday (22 April).
According to the routine, on the first day, Bangla First Paper (compulsory) will be held. On the last day, 8 August, Finance, Banking and Insurance – Second Paper, and Child Development Second Paper exams will be held.
On the scheduled days, the exam will start at 10:00 am and continue until 1:00 pm. The second shift will be held from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.
Candidates must take their seats in the examination hall at least 30 minutes before the start of the exam.
According to the instructions for examinees, the multiple-choice section will be held first, followed by the creative, descriptive (theoretical) part.
For the 30-mark multiple-choice (MCQ) exam, the time is 30 minutes, and for the 70-mark creative (CQ) exam, the time is 2 hours 30 minutes.