Primary schools to reopen Sunday with reduced class timing
The authorities are all set to reopen primary schools on Sunday, with a new class timing due to the ongoing heat wave.
The schools will conduct classes for a reduced timeframe, from 8am to 11:30am, according to a notice issued by the primary and mass education ministry.
The ministry noted that the decision to reopen classes was taken for the primary schools run by the government and the child welfare trust, and learning centres of the non-formal education bureau.
The schools with a single shift class system will operate class activities from 8:00am to 11:30am from Sunday, while the schools with a double shift class system will conduct the first shift from 8am to 9:30 am, and the second shift from 9:45am to 11:30am.
However, the pre-primary classes will remain suspended until further instructions, and the regular assembly will be suspended at all schools until the heat wave comes to a tolerable level.