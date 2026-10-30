Major fluctuations in HSC results over 36 yrs: A year-by-year breakdown of pass rates

The results of this year’s Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations will be published tomorrow, Saturday (31 October). Looking back at the examination performance over the past 36 years ahead of the announcement, the pass rate has undergone significant fluctuations.

In some years, the pass rate plummeted below 25 per cent, while in others, it exceeded 75 per cent. In 2020, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, all candidates were declared successful through an alternative evaluation without sitting examinations, resulting in a 100 per cent pass rate.

These fluctuations in pass rates not only highlight shifts in student performance but also raise fundamental questions regarding the various parameters that influence examination outcomes.

Factors such as question design, script evaluation, candidate preparation, syllabus coverage, and assessment methodologies can all impact final results. However, pass rate statistics alone cannot definitively quantify the exact weight of each individual factor.