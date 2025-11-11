School admission to vacant seats: 5 urgent directives from DSHE
The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) has requested information on vacant seats and other related data to complete the admission process for students from grades one to nine.
According to a notice from the DSHE, the admission process for the 2026 academic year will be conducted for all government secondary schools, school and colleges, as well as private schools and school and colleges (covering secondary, lower secondary, and attached primary levels) located in metropolitan areas, district headquarters, and other upazila centres across the country.
Required information, including vacant seats
To facilitate the admission process for students from grades one to nine, institutions must submit data on vacant seats and other necessary information between 12 and 19 November by logging into gsa.teletalk.com.bd using the user ID and password provided by Teletalk Bangladesh Limited.
Five urgent instructions to be followed while providing information
The following guidelines must be strictly adhered to when submitting information:
The information requested in the registration form must be provided in accordance with the latest admission policy issued by the education ministry.
Under no circumstances may the number of students requested for admission in any class or section exceed 55.
In the online information form, the heads of institutions in Dhaka Metropolitan Area must designate up to three nearby police stations as the catchment area.
In the bank-related section of the online form, the heads of institutions must provide the online bank account number and routing number. No analog (non-digital) account numbers will be accepted.
If any incorrect information is provided while filling out the registration form and complications arise later, the head of the institution will be held personally responsible.
For heads of educational institutions
To ensure a transparent admission process for the 2026 academic year, the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) has instructed all respected heads of institutions to complete the registration form within the specified period (from 12 to 19 November).
For detailed information about the admission process, please visit the official website.