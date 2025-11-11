School admission to vacant seats: 5 urgent directives from DSHE

Five urgent instructions to be followed while providing information

The following guidelines must be strictly adhered to when submitting information:

The information requested in the registration form must be provided in accordance with the latest admission policy issued by the education ministry.

Under no circumstances may the number of students requested for admission in any class or section exceed 55.

In the online information form, the heads of institutions in Dhaka Metropolitan Area must designate up to three nearby police stations as the catchment area.