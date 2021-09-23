Dakhil exams from 14 Nov, SSC likely to start the same day

An official at the education board told Prothom Alo today on condition of anonymity that the SSC exams are also likely to start on the same day this year. And a proposal in this end had been submitted.
He said two separate divisions of the education ministry look after the general education and madrasa and vocation education.
The routine for Dakhil exams have been announced as the file for Dakhil exam might have been approved first, he added.
Asked about the routine of SSC exams, Dhaka education board’s exam controller SM Amirul Islam told Prothom Alo that the SSC exams would start within 15 November.
He did not say anything further.
Dakhil exams’ routine
According to the routine of the Dakhil exams, Quran Majid and Tajwid and Physics (theory) exams would be held on 14 November, Hadith Sharif would be held on 18 November and Islamic History, Chemistry (theory), Tajwid Nasr and Najm (Mujabbid group) and Tajwid (Hifzul Quran group) would be held on 21 November.
Madrasa board’s exam controller Md Kamal Uddin told Prothom Alo that there are four groups. Every student would sit for three exams.
According to the directives, exams would be held following health guidelines. Every exam would be one and a half hours long. Examinees would have to take their seats 30 minutes prior to the start of the exam. There would be no break between the MCQ and CQ sections of the exams.