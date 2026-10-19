Admission policy for govt secondary schools: 55 students per section; fees, quota explained

Admission to Class One will take place through a digital lottery. Schools must select all applicants for Class One through this lottery system.

Applicants for class one may rank a maximum of five institutions according to their preferences. However, if an applicant selects both shifts at a double-shift school, the system will count these choices as two school preferences.

If an applicant submits more than one application to the same institution, all of their applications will be cancelled.

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) will centrally manage all aspects of the Class One admission process through a digital lottery. The authorities must conduct the lottery in the presence of admission committee members and ensure transparency throughout the process.

Alongside the list of students selected through the lottery, the authorities must prepare a waiting list containing as many applicants as there are vacant seats. If a selected student does not enroll by the deadline set by the admission committee, the school must offer admission to applicants from the waiting list in sequence.