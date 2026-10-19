Admission policy for govt secondary schools: 55 students per section; fees, quota explained
Government Secondary Schools across the country may admit students from Class One up to Class Nine, subject to the availability of vacant seats. Each section of a class may accommodate no more than 55 students. Children must be aged six or above to enter Class One.
The Ministry of Education has issued a new admission policy for government secondary schools across the country, incorporating these provisions.
All secondary schools must follow the policy for admissions for the 2027 academic year. The ministry published the policy on its website on Tuesday, 13 October 2026.
How old must students be?
In accordance with the “National Education Policy 2010”, schools must ensure that children are aged six or above when admitting them to Class One. However, on 1 January of the relevant academic year, a child's minimum age must be five and the maximum age seven.
Schools must calculate the ages of applicants to other classes according to the same criteria. Applicants must submit an attested copy of their online birth registration certificate with the admission application form to establish their age. Schools may allow children with special needs an additional age allowance of up to five years.
Academic year
Under the policy, the Secondary and Higher Education Division will determine the dates for online applications and the lottery for student admissions. The 2027 academic year will run from 1 January to 31 December. Each section of a class may admit no more than 55 students.
Rules for school preferences and admission tests
Admission to Class One will take place through a digital lottery. Schools must select all applicants for Class One through this lottery system.
Applicants for class one may rank a maximum of five institutions according to their preferences. However, if an applicant selects both shifts at a double-shift school, the system will count these choices as two school preferences.
If an applicant submits more than one application to the same institution, all of their applications will be cancelled.
The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) will centrally manage all aspects of the Class One admission process through a digital lottery. The authorities must conduct the lottery in the presence of admission committee members and ensure transparency throughout the process.
Alongside the list of students selected through the lottery, the authorities must prepare a waiting list containing as many applicants as there are vacant seats. If a selected student does not enroll by the deadline set by the admission committee, the school must offer admission to applicants from the waiting list in sequence.
The policy states that, before conducting the digital lottery, the authorities must have another government-recognised technical institution verify the reliability of the software developed by a technical institution selected by the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education. The authorities must retain the relevant certificate of verification.
Written examinations: Admission to classes two to nine
Schools must select students for vacant seats in classes two to nine according to merit based on written examinations.
Alongside the list of students selected through the written examinations, the authorities must prepare a waiting list containing as many applicants as there are vacant seats. If a selected student does not enrol by the deadline set by the admission committee, the school must offer admission to applicants from the waiting list in sequence.
Admission test marks distribution and duration
(a) Classes Two to Five: The admission test will carry a total of 50 marks, comprising 15 marks for Bangla, 15 for English and 20 for Mathematics. The examination will last one hour.
(b) Classes Six to Nine: The admission test will carry a total of 100 marks, comprising 30 marks for Bangla, 30 for English and 40 for Mathematics. The examination will last two hours.
In accordance with the admission committee’s decision, the head of each institution will publish an admission notice specifying the number of vacant seats. The admission committee will also ensure wide publicity by publishing notices in national and local newspapers, on websites and through other channels.
For admission to Class Six, schools will reserve 10 per cent of their total Class Six seats for students who have passed class five at independent government primary schools.
Grouping schools into clusters
For admission to class two to nine, the admission committee may divide schools into different clusters, taking into account their locations and the advantages and disadvantages for students. Each student may apply to one school of their choice within each cluster.
Application form fees and admission charges
The authorities may charge a maximum of Tk 110 for the online application form for admission to class one and Tk 250 for application forms for classes two to nine.
The authorities must determine admission fees, including session charges, in accordance with the Ministry of Education’s instructions.
Conducting the digital lottery and preparing results
After prospective students complete their online applications within the stipulated period, the technical institution responsible for conducting the digital lottery will provide the “Dhaka City Admission Committee” with all relevant application data and information required to publish the digital lottery results.
The authorities must conduct the Class One admission lottery under the supervision of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE), in the presence of members of the “Dhaka City Admission Committee”.
Each educational institution will publish the list of selected students, obtained from the “Dhaka City Admission Committee”, on its website and display it on its noticeboard. Under no circumstances may an institution admit any student who does not appear on the list of selected candidates.
Preparing question papers
The admission committee will arrange for the preparation of question papers for admission tests for classes two to nine in due time. The questions must meet appropriate quality standards, suit the relevant class level and draw on the corresponding textbooks prescribed by the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB).
The authorities must ensure confidentiality and security throughout the preparation and moderation of question papers.
Preparing results
The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education, the deputy commissioners’ offices and the schools’ websites, where available, will publish the merit lists and waiting lists simultaneously.
Headteachers will display the lists at their respective schools. The head of each educational institution must complete the admission process within the period set by the committee.
Without the admission committee’s approval, the head of an educational institution may not admit any student at their own discretion at any other time during the year. Any violation of this provision will be treated as a punishable offence.
The admission committee will preserve all documents relating to the admission tests, from the allocation of code numbers through to the preparation of results, for one year.
Reserved quotas, employee quota and admission for twins
*For admission to class six, schools will reserve 10 per cent of their total class six seats for students who have passed class five at independent government primary schools.
*Government schools in Dhaka metropolitan area must reserve 40 per cent of their seats for students living within their respective catchment areas. The remaining 60 per cent will remain open to all applicants. The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education will determine the catchment areas of all government schools in Dhaka metropolitan area and inform all relevant stakeholders.
*Schools will reserve five per cent of seats for the sons and daughters of freedom fighters and martyred freedom fighters. Applicants seeking admission under this quota must attach an attested copy of the relevant supporting documents to their applications and present the original documents at the time of admission. The authorities must verify the relevant freedom fighter certificate properly before completing the admission process. If no eligible applicants apply for these reserved seats, the authorities must allocate the first three per cent to applicants who are siblings of students and the remaining two per cent to general applicants, following the prescribed procedures. Under no circumstances may these seats remain vacant.
*To integrate students with special needs into mainstream education, schools will reserve two per cent of seats for them, provided they meet the minimum eligibility requirements. Applicants must submit certification from the appropriate authority as proof of eligibility. If no eligible applicants apply for these seats, the authorities must fill them with general applicants in accordance with the prescribed procedures. Under no circumstances may these seats remain vacant.
*A total of two per cent of seats at any government educational institution will be reserved for the children of officials and employees working at the Ministry of Education (one per cent) and those working at its subordinate offices and organisations listed in Schedule A (one per cent). Applicants must meet the minimum eligibility requirements and provide a certificate from the Secondary and Higher Education Division. Where the calculation produces a fraction, the authorities must round it up to the next whole number. If no eligible applicants apply for these seats, the authorities must fill them with general applicants in accordance with the prescribed procedures. Under no circumstances may these seats remain vacant.
*Schools will reserve three per cent of seats for applicants whose siblings are already enrolled at the institution, as well as for newly applying twins. However, this benefit will apply to a maximum of three children of any couple. If no applicants qualify under the sibling category at a particular institution, the three per cent allocation will be open to twins. If no eligible applicants apply for these seats, the authorities must fill them with general applicants in accordance with the prescribed procedures. Under no circumstances may these seats remain vacant.
*Schools will reserve a further two per cent of seats for applicants whose twin brothers or sisters are already enrolled at the institution, as well as for twins applying for admission together. However, this benefit will apply to a maximum of three children of any couple. If no twins apply for these seats at a particular institution, the two per cent allocation will be open to applicants whose siblings are already enrolled. If no eligible applicants apply for these seats, the authorities must fill them with general applicants in accordance with the prescribed procedures. Under no circumstances may these seats remain vacant.
For the full admission policy for government secondary schools, click here.