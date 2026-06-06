Eid and summer vacation end; schools, colleges reopen on Sunday
The extended holiday observed for the holy festival of Eid-ul-Azha and the summer vacation is coming to an end for educational institutions across the country.
Following the long break, government and non-government primary schools, secondary schools, and educational institutions under the Technical Education Board will resume academic activities tomorrow, Sunday, 7 June 2026.
Millions of students will return to their classrooms after more than two weeks away from school.
According to the 2026 academic calendar published by the Ministry of Education, these institutions began their Eid-ul-Azha and summer vacation on 24 May.
The holiday period effectively started after classes concluded on Thursday, 21 May, followed by the regular weekly holidays on 22 and 23 May.
The scheduled vacation officially ended on Thursday, 4 June 2026. However, as 5 and 6 June fell on the weekly weekend, the institutions will reopen on Sunday, 7 June 2026.
As a result, students of these educational institutions have enjoyed a continuous 16-day break, including the weekly holidays.
Meanwhile, madrasa students have received an even longer holiday. The vacation that began on 24 May for Alia, Dakhil, Alim, Fazil, and Kamil level madrasas will continue until 11 June.
Following the weekly holidays on 12 and 13 June, classes will resume on Sunday, 14 June. Consequently, madrasa students have received a holiday period of approximately 23 days.