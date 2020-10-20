Dhaka University admission: No online tests, exams to be held in person

Dhaka University (DU) has rejected online admission tests and decided to admit students of the first year at the undergraduate level through examinations in person, as it did before the outbreak of coronavirus.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the university's deans’ committee on Tuesday morning.
Sadeka Halim, dean of the social sciences faculty, confirmed the matter to the Prothom Alo.
The authorities have decided to halve the admission test marks to 100 instead of the previous 200. There will be 20 marks on secondary and higher secondary results and 80 marks in written and multiple choice tests.
The university is also planning to take the admission examinations outside Dhaka this year.
Sadeka Halim said as per the decision of the deans’ committee, the students will be admitted to the graduate programmes through unit-based examinations as before.
She also said the test will have 100 marks in total, of which 20 per cent will be on SSC and HSC results while the examination will be divided into two parts -- multiple choice questions (30 marks) and written questions (50 marks).
Another dean participating in the meeting said the students will be informed about the date of admission test after the results of this year's HSC and equivalent examinations.
However, the dean added, the probable time of the test is next January. Considering the coronavirus situation, the university administration has also a plan of taking admission outside Dhaka. The decision of the deans’ committee will be finalised after discussion with the university's Academic Council.