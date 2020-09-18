Dhaka University takes master plan for infrastructure development

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka University logo on a plaque attached to a gate of the Arts Building of Dhaka University
Dhaka University logo on a plaque attached to a gate of the Arts Building of Dhaka UniversityShameem Reza
Advertisement

The Dhaka University (DU) authorities have taken a master plan for its infrastructure development including construction of a world-class library to make the campus area more artistic and spectacular.

The university syndicate, the highest policy making body of the university, approved the master plan, first of its kind, at its Thursday meeting with vice chancellor Akhtaruzzaman in the chair, said a press release.

A set of ideas including developing transport services with parking facilities, planting more trees in the campus area, modernising gymnasium and medical centre, improving water management with preserving rainwater, renovating play ground and developing solar energy-based power facility features the plan.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In the master plan, instructions and recommendations were set focusing on making the university campus more beautiful and artistic, the release said.

The accommodation problem will also be solved once the master plan is implemented, it added.

The plan was prepared on expertise opinions and suggestions and it will be sent to the government soon.

Akhtaruzzaman thanked the government for granting special financial fund for the master plan.

Advertisement
Advertisement

More News

Millions of African children rely on TV education during COVID-19 pandemic

Representational image

Educational institutions reopen in Pakistan after six months

Students keep a safe distance while they wait to enter a class as schools reopen amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Karachi, Pakistan 15 September 2020.

DU students to get institutional email address

DU students to get institutional email address

Online learning: Drop in foreign students bad omen for Canada’s labour market

People take a break from playing sports on the grounds of the University of Toronto in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, 9 September 2020