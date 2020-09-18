Dhaka University takes master plan for infrastructure development

The Dhaka University (DU) authorities have taken a master plan for its infrastructure development including construction of a world-class library to make the campus area more artistic and spectacular.

The university syndicate, the highest policy making body of the university, approved the master plan, first of its kind, at its Thursday meeting with vice chancellor Akhtaruzzaman in the chair, said a press release.

A set of ideas including developing transport services with parking facilities, planting more trees in the campus area, modernising gymnasium and medical centre, improving water management with preserving rainwater, renovating play ground and developing solar energy-based power facility features the plan.