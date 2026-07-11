Primary teachers' recruitment: Verification delays leave 14,000 candidates waiting

Five months have passed since the publication of the final results for the recruitment of assistant teachers at government primary schools, but the 14,384 selected candidates have yet to receive appointment letters.

The delay stems from the ongoing verification process, the final stage before appointments. As a result, many government primary schools across the country continue to face teacher shortages.

According to sources, candidates have already completed medical examinations, dope tests and verification of academic certificates. Police verification at the field level has also been largely completed. The remaining step is security clearance by a state intelligence agency. Once that process is completed, the government will begin the administrative procedures for appointments.