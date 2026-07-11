Primary teachers' recruitment: Verification delays leave 14,000 candidates waiting
Five months have passed since the publication of the final results for the recruitment of assistant teachers at government primary schools, but the 14,384 selected candidates have yet to receive appointment letters.
The delay stems from the ongoing verification process, the final stage before appointments. As a result, many government primary schools across the country continue to face teacher shortages.
According to sources, candidates have already completed medical examinations, dope tests and verification of academic certificates. Police verification at the field level has also been largely completed. The remaining step is security clearance by a state intelligence agency. Once that process is completed, the government will begin the administrative procedures for appointments.
Director General of the Directorate of Primary Education Shahina Ferdousi told Prothom Alo that the verification process is still underway.
“It is an ongoing administrative process. Once the ministry provides the necessary directives and reports, the directorate is ready to complete the remaining appointment procedures as quickly as possible,” she said.
Long wait fuels uncertainty
The final recruitment results were published on 8 February. Nearly five months later, the selected candidates are still waiting for appointment letters, delaying the start of their careers.
Many said the prolonged wait has caused financial hardship and mental stress.
One selected candidate, requesting anonymity, said they had not expected such a long delay after completing every stage of the recruitment process.
“We understand that security verification is important. But if the process is completed quickly, it will reduce uncertainty for thousands of families like ours,” the candidate said.
Candidates also noted that the Education Minister had previously assured them of a swift recruitment process in May, yet they have seen little progress since. Officials say all administrative procedures are being followed and that appointment letters, postings and subsequent training will begin once verification is complete.
Teacher shortage persists
The Directorate of Primary Education says Bangladesh has more than 65,000 government primary schools, many of which operate with fewer teachers than required. Officials believe the appointment of the 14,384 assistant teachers would significantly ease the shortage.
The situation is expected to change further after the recent High Court ruling that cleared the way for the promotion of 36,235 assistant teachers to head teacher positions. Those promotions will create an equal number of new assistant teacher vacancies.
Combined with existing vacancies, authorities estimate that 38,433 assistant teacher posts will become available for recruitment.
Education officials say completing the current recruitment process promptly and moving ahead with the next recruitment round will help address the longstanding shortage of teachers in government primary schools.
Education experts say security screening is a necessary part of the recruitment process but stress that appointments for selected candidates should also be completed within a reasonable timeframe to reduce uncertainty and ensure schools have the necessary manpower to function effectively.