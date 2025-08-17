SSC results: Numerous errors found in re-evaluation

Parents and students are crowding the office of the Controller of Examinations at the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dhaka. Many have complaints about the results of the SSC (Secondary School Certificate) examinations. Some are requesting a re-evaluation of answer scripts, while others are expressing regret about narrowly missing a GPA-5 for a difference of a few marks.

One mother repeatedly pleaded with the controller of examinations, professor SM Kamal Uddin Haider, to re-evaluate her child's religious studies answer script. This was because the student had scored a GPA-5 in all subjects except that one, where they scored 79 marks, which caused them to miss a GPA-5 overall.

Her request came after the result did not change following a re-scrutiny. However, the Controller explained that under the regulations, there is no provision for re-evaluation, only for re-scrutiny. Therefore, he was unable to help.

At the same office, another student mentioned that despite applying for re-checking in multiple subjects, the result only changed for one of them. They said many of their acquaintances were in the same situation. Another parent stated, "I just want to see my child's answer script for 'peace of mind'," but explained that this was not possible due to the complicated rules.

The crowds at the Dhaka Education Board were seen on Monday, the day after the SSC re-scrutiny results were published on Sunday. This time, results changed for 2,946 candidates in the SSC examinations at the Dhaka Education Board alone. Of those, 286 newly received a GPA-5, while three students went directly from failing to achieving a GPA-5.

Additionally, 293 students who had initially failed have now passed. This year, 92,676 candidates from the Dhaka Board alone had applied for the re-scrutiny of 222,533 answer scripts.