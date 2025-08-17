SSC results: Numerous errors found in re-evaluation
Parents and students are crowding the office of the Controller of Examinations at the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dhaka. Many have complaints about the results of the SSC (Secondary School Certificate) examinations. Some are requesting a re-evaluation of answer scripts, while others are expressing regret about narrowly missing a GPA-5 for a difference of a few marks.
One mother repeatedly pleaded with the controller of examinations, professor SM Kamal Uddin Haider, to re-evaluate her child's religious studies answer script. This was because the student had scored a GPA-5 in all subjects except that one, where they scored 79 marks, which caused them to miss a GPA-5 overall.
Her request came after the result did not change following a re-scrutiny. However, the Controller explained that under the regulations, there is no provision for re-evaluation, only for re-scrutiny. Therefore, he was unable to help.
At the same office, another student mentioned that despite applying for re-checking in multiple subjects, the result only changed for one of them. They said many of their acquaintances were in the same situation. Another parent stated, "I just want to see my child's answer script for 'peace of mind'," but explained that this was not possible due to the complicated rules.
The crowds at the Dhaka Education Board were seen on Monday, the day after the SSC re-scrutiny results were published on Sunday. This time, results changed for 2,946 candidates in the SSC examinations at the Dhaka Education Board alone. Of those, 286 newly received a GPA-5, while three students went directly from failing to achieving a GPA-5.
Additionally, 293 students who had initially failed have now passed. This year, 92,676 candidates from the Dhaka Board alone had applied for the re-scrutiny of 222,533 answer scripts.
Across all education boards, more than 15,000 students have had their results changed this year. In every instance, the changes were a result of errors found only in the calculation of marks on the answer scripts. This raises a question: if so many mistakes were caught during re-scrutiny alone, would the results have been even better if there had also been a provision for re-evaluation?
There are complaints that a large number of students have to pay the price each year due to the hurried preparation of results and the negligence of some examiners. This has a significant impact on their future.
Public examinations like the SSC and HSC can be a turning point in a student's life, but because of the current laws, students are unable to get a re-evaluation even if they want to. The marks given by the examiner are considered final, and there is no opportunity to correct under or over-marking.
The results for the SSC and equivalent examinations were published on 10 July. This year, there were a total of 1,904,086 candidates across the 11 education boards. Of these, 1,303,426 passed, which means more than 600,000 students failed.
Data from the last four years shows that hundreds of students' results are changed every year just to correct errors in the calculation of marks. The number of students whose results have changed is as follows: 723 in 2022, 3,085 in 2023, 2,723 in 2024, and 2,946 in 2025.
According to sources from the education board, because there is a rule to publish results within 60 days, examiners have only 15 days to mark the answer scripts. It is claimed that this is not enough time for proper evaluation.
Under the current rules, several subject-specific examiners are overseen by a head examiner, who in turn has two inspectors (teachers) working under them. The examiners mark the answer scripts, record the scores on a designated sheet (OMR sheet), and send them to the head examiner.
The inspectors are meant to check whether the addition and subtraction of marks are correct. The head examiner is also responsible for re-evaluating 12 per cent of the answer scripts marked under their supervision.
However, there are complaints that these tasks are often not done correctly. Due to a shortage of qualified examiners and the rush to evaluate scripts within a short period, mistakes are being made in the marking process. This has raised questions about the accuracy of the evaluations, and as a result, students are suffering.
Calls to change the law
Under the current rules for re-scrutiny, only errors in adding and subtracting the marks on the answer scripts are checked, and no re-evaluation is done of the content. However, teachers, parents, and board officials have expressed the opinion that if a system were in place for a third examiner, similar to what universities have, or if re-evaluation were possible, the results would be more transparent.
Speaking to a reporter for Prothom Alo on the condition of anonymity, an official from the Dhaka Board stated that it's difficult to accurately evaluate a student's five years of study (from class six to ten) in a single three-hour examination. Therefore, they said a more student-friendly system needs to be adopted.
According to parents, students, and officials at various levels of teaching and the education board, there should be an opportunity for re-evaluation so that students are not victims of discrimination due to incorrect marking.
They have also demanded that the current law be amended to ensure the appointment of skilled and experienced examiners, an increase in their remuneration, more time and greater care in evaluating answer scripts, and the introduction of a third examiner.
When asked, Professor Khondoker Ehsanul Kabir, Chairman of the Dhaka Education Board and President of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee, told Prothom Alo that they only conduct examinations and publish results in accordance with the policies approved by the Ministry of Education and the National Curriculum and Textbook Board.
He added that they will inform the Ministry of Education about the demands made by students and parents after the publication of results, including re-evaluation, and will discuss how to take action on these matters.