DPS STS Chef Minister on the horizon

The winner will receive a certificate, trophy, and prize money of Tk 100,000!
Registration for the final gala round is open on first-come-first-serve basis. The first fifty mothers who complete the registration process will get the opportunity to participate in the gala round. The registration details are there in the DPS STS official Facebook page.
Upon the completion of registration, the school will share necessary details before the gala competition with the participant mothers.
Regarding the competition, Shivananda CS, principal of DPS STS, said, “We are absolutely delighted to introduce the DPS STS Chef Minister. Maggi, joining as the title sponsor and Bengal Meat as the co-sponsor of the event, has increased our excitement for discovering the Champion Mother! #DPSSTSChefMinister is a tribute to all mothers and homemakers who cook scrumptious delicacies for us relentlessly every day. We hope that a lot of mothers will take on this unique opportunity to showcase their culinary skills and make this event extremely special.”
The event is presented by Maggi and co-sponsored by Bengal Meat. For more details, visit the event website.