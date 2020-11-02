DPS STS School students get enrolled in globally acclaimed universities

Over 60 of this year’s graduate students of DPS STS School Dhaka (Delhi Public) have secured admission with scholarships to renowned universities globally.
After completing A-Level exams from DPS STS Dhaka this year, successful students have been placed in renowned universities with prospective scholarships such as Cornell University, USA; Purdue University, USA; University of California- Davis, USA; University of Toronto, Canada; University of British Columbia, Canada; McGill University, Canada; University College London, UK; The University of Warwick, UK; The Hong Kong Polytechnic University; York University, Canada and many more.
Madhu Wal, Principal, DPS STS School Dhaka, expressed her gratification upon the graduate students’ achievements.
“This is a proud moment for all of the students, parents, and teachers of DPS STS School Dhaka. We are pleased to see our students achieve exceptional results in continuing their further journey to the path of enlightenment. We also must admit their dedication, especially when the circumstances surrounding us bearing the devastating impact of an unprecedented turmoil,” she said.
She added, “Our students have entered the second and most challenging phase of accomplishing their academic goals. We believe a strong foundation is always considered the most vital part of any establishment; hence, at DPS STS School, we always strive to nurture our students’ creativity with the integration of quality education.”
STS group, one of the largest corporate groups of the country, formed a joint venture with the Delhi Public School Society (DPSS), a pioneer in education, which has founded over 200 Schools in 13 countries worldwide since 1949.
With the cooperation of the STS group, DPS- STS School, Dhaka started its journey in 2009.