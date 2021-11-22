Education

DPS STS, TEDx to organise "TEDxDPSSTSSchool"

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
Partnering with TEDx, an initiative curated by TED with the aim to spread impactful ideas, DPS STS School Dhaka is set to host “TEDxDPSSTSSchool” on 27 November 2021.

Ridan Mehran Mahbub, an alumnus of DPS STS School, is making the school a proud host of TEDx after receiving the license to organise a TEDx event.

The motivational event will feature renowned individuals from various fields, who will shed lights on a range of topics to educate and entertain the young and aspiring attendees.

Students across all schools and universities are highly encouraged to register for the event to gain knowledge and inspiration from the eminent personalities.

"I am proud and excited to hold the first-ever TEDx event at DPS STS School! I believe that this event will greatly motivate the attendees, especially the young minds of the country, and prove to be an exceptional learning opportunity for them. I am also looking forward to attending to the informative discussions of the knowledgeable speakers featured in the live event", said Shivananda CS, principal of DPS STS, expressing his excitement over the event.

To register for the event, interested students can visit-https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSedbaPl4EIAXtPVY9Ly5BdwP34J1Hz7cNdwl4wr3OOZQS3byw/viewform.

