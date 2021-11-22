DPS STS, TEDx to organise "TEDxDPSSTSSchool"

"I am proud and excited to hold the first-ever TEDx event at DPS STS School! I believe that this event will greatly motivate the attendees, especially the young minds of the country, and prove to be an exceptional learning opportunity for them. I am also looking forward to attending to the informative discussions of the knowledgeable speakers featured in the live event", said Shivananda CS, principal of DPS STS, expressing his excitement over the event.
To register for the event, interested students can visit-https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSedbaPl4EIAXtPVY9Ly5BdwP34J1Hz7cNdwl4wr3OOZQS3byw/viewform.