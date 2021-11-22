DPS STS, TEDx to organise "TEDxDPSSTSSchool"

Partnering with TEDx, an initiative curated by TED with the aim to spread impactful ideas, DPS STS School Dhaka is set to host “TEDxDPSSTSSchool” on 27 November 2021.

Ridan Mehran Mahbub, an alumnus of DPS STS School, is making the school a proud host of TEDx after receiving the license to organise a TEDx event.

The motivational event will feature renowned individuals from various fields, who will shed lights on a range of topics to educate and entertain the young and aspiring attendees.

Students across all schools and universities are highly encouraged to register for the event to gain knowledge and inspiration from the eminent personalities.