'DU 7 affiliated colleges: No scope to promote those failed in 3 subjects'

Even after failing in three subjects, first and second year students of seven affiliated colleges of Dhaka University (DU) have been protesting to get promotion to the next academic year.
However, the chief coordinator of seven colleges and pro-vice chancellor of DU professor ASM Maksud Kamal said on Monday that there is no chance to think about the promotion of those students who failed in more than two subjects.
The decision of promoting the students, who failed in two subjects, was taken before I was appointed as the chief coordinator of seven colleges.”
Dhaka University’s vice chancellor professor Md Akhtaruzzaman appointed professor Maksud Kamal as the chief coordinator of the seven colleges on 4 January.
“We didn’t give this chance [of promotion] to those who failed in three or more subjects. Seven colleges’ principals and the deans of our university took this decision. So, there is no scope to think again about this matter. Failed students [three or more subjects] can take re-admission.”
The promotional system of seven colleges has been changed after the affiliation with DU. So, the students alleged that they failed in the examination because of assessing answer scripts under new system.
On Sunday, students of Kabi Nazrul Govt. College demonstrated in front of the main entrance and besieged the principal IK Selim Ullah to press home their demand for promotion even after failing in three subjects.