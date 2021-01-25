'DU 7 affiliated colleges: No scope to promote those failed in 3 subjects'

Even after failing in three subjects, first and second year students of seven affiliated colleges of Dhaka University (DU) have been protesting to get promotion to the next academic year.

However, the chief coordinator of seven colleges and pro-vice chancellor of DU professor ASM Maksud Kamal said on Monday that there is no chance to think about the promotion of those students who failed in more than two subjects.

The decision of promoting the students, who failed in two subjects, was taken before I was appointed as the chief coordinator of seven colleges.”

Dhaka University’s vice chancellor professor Md Akhtaruzzaman appointed professor Maksud Kamal as the chief coordinator of the seven colleges on 4 January.