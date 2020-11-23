DU admission: Distribution of exam marks

Dhaka University will admit students at honours level through direct examinations at eight divisional cities.
However, the students will be admitted on the basis of scores out of 100 marks instead of 200.
The committee on the university's examinations on Monday approved the decision taken at the meeting of deans' committee in October.
New decision has been taken on the distribution of marks in today's meeting.
20 marks will be counted on the basis of SSC and HSC results and 80 marks on written and MCQ examinations.
University pro-vice chancellor (education) ASM Maksud Kamal, who attended the meeting, said a new decision has been taken on the distribution of marks at the examinations.
The committee on the examinations has decided that written examinations will be held on 40 marks and Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) on 40 marks, he added. 20 marks will be added on the basis of results of SSC and HSC.
Earlier, the deans' committee decided that the written examinations will be held on 50 marks and MCQ on 30 marks.
However the university authorities have not yet decided on the style of question patterns and time for the examinations.