DU admission-seekers demand review of required GPA system

A group of students seeking admission under the 2020-21 academic session have staged a demonstration demanding the previous required grade point average (GPA) system for Dhaka University's admission test.

They came up with the demand on Monday from a protest rally at the TSC area of the university campus under the banner of "General students seeking admission under 2020-21 academic session," reports UNB.

They gave a 48-hour ultimatum to reinstate the previous required GPA system. Otherwise, they warned of launching a tougher movement like a hunger strike.

DU authorities have decided to increase the combined required GPA for this year only to sit for the entrance test.