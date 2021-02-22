DU admission-seekers demand review of required GPA system

A group of students seeking admission under the 2020-21 academic session have staged a demonstration demanding the previous required grade point average (GPA) system for Dhaka University's admission test.
They came up with the demand on Monday from a protest rally at the TSC area of the university campus under the banner of "General students seeking admission under 2020-21 academic session," reports UNB.
They gave a 48-hour ultimatum to reinstate the previous required GPA system. Otherwise, they warned of launching a tougher movement like a hunger strike.
DU authorities have decided to increase the combined required GPA for this year only to sit for the entrance test.
Students applying from the science group are required to have a minimum SSC and HSC combined GPA of 8.5 this year. Applicants from the arts and business studies groups require a combined GPA of 8, while those applying for fine arts will need a combined GPA of 7 for this year's admission test.
Previously, DU used to allow students from science faculty with a minimum SSC and HSC combined GPA of 8 while applicants from Business Studies and Arts faculties with a combined GPA of 7.5 and 7 respectively.
Due to automatic promotion due to coronavirus this year, a total of 1,61,807 students got GPA 5 in Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent results for 2020.
Later, protesting admission seekers approached the vice-chancellor and proctor of DU for placing a memorandum in this regard, but they failed to meet any of them.
Abu Huraira Tanjim, a student from Govt Tolaram College Narayanganj who joined the protest, said: "The decision of changing required GPA system is completely inhumane. We have already finished our preparations. The university administration should inform us about this change at least six months earlier."