DU admission tests held in all divisional cities for first time

Admission test to Dhaka University’s Ka unit has been held on Friday. The exams for the 2020-21 academic sessions were held from 11:00am to 12:30pm.

The exams were held for the first time in Dhaka and seven other divisional cities to avoid possible Covid-19 infections.

The university authorities allowed a Covid infected student to take the exam under special arrangements. The student applied to the science faculty dean office to take the exams separately three days ago as he contracted Covid. He appeared for the exam at the Dr Muhammad Murtaza medical center.