DU admission tests held in all divisional cities for first time

UNB adds, DU proctor AKM Golam Rabbani said, “The exams were held in a peaceful manner and no untoward incident was reported."
"We have contacted the vice chancellors of universities in different divisions. They told us that the tests are going on smoothly. The students are following the health rules," DU vice chancellor Akhtaruzzaman told a press briefing.
Sultana Mishu, an housewife from Jatrabari area, accompanied her daughter who appeared in the tests.
"We are happy as the authorities this year decided to hold simultaneous admission tests in all eight divisions. The traffic was light on the streets and we faced no hassles," she said.
Rajshahi University VC Golam Shabbir Sattar said, "There is no complaint about the admission test and we are working in coordination with law enforcers."
A total of 14,000 students appeared in the admission test in 12 academic buildings of Rajshahi University, he said.
The universities outside Dhaka where exams took place are: Chittagong University, Rajshahi University, Khulna University, Bangladesh Agricultural University in Mymensingh, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology in Sylhet, Barishal University, and Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur.
The exams for the "Kha" unit will be held tomorrow (Saturday), "Ga" unit on 22 October, and "Gha" unit on 23 October. The exams for "Cha" unit will take place on 9 October.
A total of 3,24,340 students have applied seeking admission to the country's premier university vying for 7,148 seats offered under five units.
Of them, the highest 1,64,606 students will take the entry tests in Dhaka while the lowest 7,091 will sit for the tests in Sylhet.