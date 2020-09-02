DU bans Rag Day

Dhaka University (DU) authorities have imposed a ban on ‘Rag Day’, a farewell celebration arranged by students, on the campus.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the academic council at Abdul Matin Chowdhury Virtual Classroom on Wednesday.
The virtual meeting was attended by over 300 members of the academic council.
A DU media release circulated on Wednesday night said that the authorities have decided to bar ‘inhuman, cruel and unethical’ celebration of Rag Day.
The meeting also proposed to form an ethical review committee in each faculty of the university.
The academic council meeting also allowed faculties, departments and institutes to hold incomplete examinations and publish results following proper health guidelines.
The meeting stressed undertaking fundamental research projects and publishing research works to mark the university's birth centenary and the golden jubilee of the country’s Independence.
Pro-vice chancellor (admin) Muhammad Samad, pro-VC (education) ASM Maksud Kamal, deans of different faculties, chairmen of different departments and directors of different institutes, among others, took part at the meeting.