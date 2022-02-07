DU decides to reduce seats for first-year students

The decisions were taken at a special meeting of the general admissions committee held at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban.
The decisions came considering the national and international requirements as wells as capacity and capability of Dhaka University.
DU vice-chancellor professor Md Akhtaruzzaman presided over the meeting attended also by Pro VC (Administration) professor Muhammad Samad, Pro VC (Education) professor ASM Maksud Kamal, treasurer professor Mumtaz Uddin Ahmed, faculty deans, chairpersons and director of different institutes.
At a meeting on 14 January the deans committee recommended reduction of over 1,000 seats in a move aimed at optimum utilisation of the manpower of the country’s largest university and improve quality of education.
Samad said, "We have decided not to keep the D unit anymore. Today's meeting approved the decision, but it will be finalised at the next academic council meeting.”