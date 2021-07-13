DU entry test rescheduled to 1 Oct, seven affiliated colleges to 29 Oct

According to the new dates, admission test of DU’s ‘Ka’ unit will be held on 1 October, ‘Kha’ unit on 2 October, ‘Cha’ unit on 9 October, ‘Ga’ unit on 22 October and ‘Gha’ unit on 23 October.

Aspirant candidates will be able to download the admit cards from DU website from 11 September.

The admission tests of seven affiliated colleges' Science faculty will be held on 29 October followed by the Arts faculty on 30 October and Business faculty on 5 November.