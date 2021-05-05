DU exams online from 1 July if Covid-19 situation not improved

Dhaka University (DU) authorities have decided to take all final examinations online from 1 July if the situation of coronavirus pandemic is not improved.
The decision has been finalised in a meeting of university’s Deans Committee on Wednesday, presided over by vice chancellor (VC) professor Md Akhtaruzzaman.
DU’s pro-VC (Education) professor AKM Maksud Kamal confirmed this to the Prothom Alo.
The DU professor said all semester final examinations will take place online if the coronavirus situation is not improved.
He said deans of all faculties and directors of all institutes have been asked to formulate a strategic paper to specify as to how the acceptability of online examinations and the participation of students in it (examination) can be ensured.
They have been asked to submit the paper within two weeks. Apart from this, training sessions on how to conduct online exams will be arranged for teachers.
These decisions will be finalised soon in a special meeting of Academic Council (AC), Maksud Kamal added.
On 29 April, DU’s provost standing committee backtracked from its decision to reopen the dormitories from 17 May.