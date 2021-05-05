DU exams online from 1 July if Covid-19 situation not improved

Dhaka University (DU) authorities have decided to take all final examinations online from 1 July if the situation of coronavirus pandemic is not improved.

The decision has been finalised in a meeting of university’s Deans Committee on Wednesday, presided over by vice chancellor (VC) professor Md Akhtaruzzaman.

DU’s pro-VC (Education) professor AKM Maksud Kamal confirmed this to the Prothom Alo.

The DU professor said all semester final examinations will take place online if the coronavirus situation is not improved.